Our cards work with

PST.net - combines modern technologies with major financial institutions to create the perfect payment solution for personal and corporate use

Manage your cards in one click

Control your cards, spend and funds without delays or hidden fees.

Unlimited number of cards

Our instant card issuance will help you with a payment solution for the whole team in a quick and secure manner

Security
Manage expenses with ease

Our transparent and user-friendly interface simplifies your accounting.

Business Accounts

A corporate account for large business with additional functionality to optimize and conrol expenses.

Get started in just three steps

01
Sign up

Literally takes seconds.

02
Add funds

We accept Crypto, SEPA and SWIFT.

03
Start spending

Instant card issuing and funding enables you to start spending right away.

Experience our groundbreaking solution for yourself

Reviews

"Very good service. Low commissions and convenient statistics. Easy and fast to refill."
"Good financial tool. verything is working. Operational support. I recommend to everyone."
"Great service! Fast, simple, convenient. I also want to pay attention to the support department, the guys respond quickly, all issues are resolved immediately, very polite). I definitely recommend the service, 10/10 ⭐️"
Manage your time and money! Make the switch to a new generation platform and experience the difference

Frequently asked questions

Getting started
About
Help
Facebook and the Facebook logo are trademarks of Meta Platforms, Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Google, Google Ads and the Google logo are trademarks of Google, LLC., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. PST solutions may not be available to all customers. Terms and conditions apply and are subject to change. PST Cards issued by Sutton Bank pursuant to a license by Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa, U.S.A. Inc. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners. PST's Mastercards are issued by Sutton Bank pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.
Best conditions for media buying team!

1$ card issue, 2% on deposit, 25 bins, 100 cards for first test